Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Camping World stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. Camping World has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $33.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -49.23%.

In other Camping World news, President Brent L. Moody bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $33,015.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,035.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,395,735.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,419 shares of company stock worth $883,096 in the last three months. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Camping World by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Camping World by 1,657.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 88,064 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Camping World by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

