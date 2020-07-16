Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The Company’s wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and cloud-based network management software. Cambium Networks Corp is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $10.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.67 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,843 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 1,119.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 502,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 427,500 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

