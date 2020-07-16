California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Rating Lowered by Boenning Scattergood

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CWT. ValuEngine downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

NYSE:CWT opened at $46.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.44). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in California Water Service Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in California Water Service Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

