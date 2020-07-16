Caldas Gold (CVE:CGC) Trading Down 13.3%

Caldas Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC)’s stock price fell 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.35, 100,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 140% from the average session volume of 42,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Caldas Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$3.47 target price on the stock.

Get Caldas Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $228.61 million and a PE ratio of -8.48.

Caldas Gold Corp., a junior mining company, explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Marmato project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia. Caldas Gold Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. Caldas Gold Corp. is a subsidiary of Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Caldas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.