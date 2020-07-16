Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $52,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $50,625.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $49,905.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $46,725.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 4,412 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $135,580.76.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $92,520.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $48,870.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $48,960.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $50,580.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $99,870.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

WORK opened at $32.37 on Thursday. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion and a PE ratio of -22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WORK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Slack to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Slack during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Slack by 86.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Slack during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Slack during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

