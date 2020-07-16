Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $50,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $52,365.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $49,905.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $46,725.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 4,412 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $135,580.76.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $92,520.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $48,870.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $48,960.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $50,580.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $99,870.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

Slack stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion and a PE ratio of -22.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack by 86.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 51.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WORK. Barclays raised shares of Slack to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.68.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

