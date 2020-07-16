Cadence Design Systems’ (CDNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $99.11 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $102.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,252,253.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $14,550,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 406,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,436,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,256 shares of company stock worth $31,142,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 443.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

