Cactus (NYSE:WHD) PT Raised to $24.00 at Raymond James

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WHD. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. Cactus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Cactus had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cactus by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 441,293 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,017,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 260,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cactus by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 233,984 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Cactus by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 597,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 222,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,531,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 202,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

