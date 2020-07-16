Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BURBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burberry Group (BURBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.