BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOOO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of DOOO opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $916.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.60 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in BRP by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in BRP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

