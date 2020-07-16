Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIP. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

BIP opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.24 and a beta of 1.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,755,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 165,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after acquiring an additional 187,505 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

