Brokers Set Expectations for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.95. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.09.

JPM stock opened at $98.21 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $293.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average is $108.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.