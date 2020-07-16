Brokers Set Expectations for Biogen Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $8.54 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $8.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $31.94 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.75.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $281.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.11. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $13,018,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after purchasing an additional 633,249 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $18,904,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $905,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

