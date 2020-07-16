Brokers Set Expectations for Align Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Align Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.62). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALGN has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.62.

Align Technology stock opened at $299.62 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $321.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $1,044,938.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.