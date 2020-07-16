Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boise Cascade Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCC. TheStreet cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.