Brokers Issue Forecasts for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($1.81) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.86). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.43 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BJRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $368.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.