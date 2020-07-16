Brokerages Set Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target at $17.50

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VVNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, CRO Todd M. Santiago purchased 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $51,635.95. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 372,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,007.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd R. Pedersen purchased 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $243,245.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,245.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 50,302 shares of company stock worth $588,631.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at about $1,350,964,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.57 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.09. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $32.00.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $303.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

