Brokerages Set Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT at $48.67

Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on Universal Forest Products from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

In other Universal Forest Products news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $89,251.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $584,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after acquiring an additional 113,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 148,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 591.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

