Brokerages Set Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT at $48.67

Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.67.
UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on Universal Forest Products from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.
In other Universal Forest Products news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $89,251.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $584,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of UFPI stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.60.
Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 17.18%.
Universal Forest Products Company Profile
Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.