Brokerages Set Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) PT at C$6.71

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.71.

VII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,123,180.80.

Seven Generations Energy stock opened at C$3.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Seven Generations Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$9.57.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.3155844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.