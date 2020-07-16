Brokerages Set Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) PT at $5.96

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 572.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS:ELOX opened at $2.89 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

