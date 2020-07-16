Brokerages Set Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Target Price at C$13.42

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$14.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$6.20 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$16.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.80. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$116.88.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$75.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.44 million. Analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.035009 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

