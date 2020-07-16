Brokerages Set ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target at $54.33

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

ACMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $90.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $91.38.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $294,251.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 8,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $533,593.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ACM Research by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

