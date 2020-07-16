Brokerages Expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $31.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.02, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

