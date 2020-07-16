Brokerages Expect Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 186.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 17.82%.

MOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Movado Group by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,024,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 514,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 271,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 188,607 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 285,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 121,362 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 64,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $242.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.54. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

