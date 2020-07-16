Brokerages Expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Energy Recovery posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energy Recovery.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million.

ERII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.97 million, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.03.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 999,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,550,463 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,093 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.8% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,180,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 189,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after buying an additional 56,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after buying an additional 74,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 60,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 676,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 44,633 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.