Brokerages Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $47.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

