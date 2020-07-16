Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 81.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.92. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

