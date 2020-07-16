Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 532.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,234 shares of company stock worth $97,080,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $315.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.00. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Charter Equity raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

