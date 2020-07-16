Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BHF. ValuEngine cut Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

BHF stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 33.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 540.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

