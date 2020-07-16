Brent D. Lang Sells 14,336 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $303,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $696.23 million, a P/E ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 0.04. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,096,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,473,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,538,000 after buying an additional 103,730 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,403,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after acquiring an additional 538,966 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vocera Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

