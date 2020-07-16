Brenda S. Furlow Sells 9,079 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $2,503,625.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $266.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.69. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $282.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.08.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.9% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

