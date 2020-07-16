Brenda S. Furlow Sells 9,079 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $2,503,625.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of TECH stock opened at $266.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.69. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $282.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.08.
BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.
About BIO-TECHNE
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.
Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.