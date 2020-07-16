Brasada Capital Management LP Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EQT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of EQT by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.31.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.12.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

