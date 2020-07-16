Brasada Capital Management LP Takes $313,000 Position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Brasada Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of MGP Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of MGPI opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $605.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.67. MGP Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $69.63.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $362,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,682.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,013. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.