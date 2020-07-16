Brasada Capital Management LP Takes $242,000 Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 78,042 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 206.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 25,236 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Fioravanti acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.43.

NYSE:RHP opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

