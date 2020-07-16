Brasada Capital Management LP Takes $153,000 Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Brasada Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Graham at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Graham by 5.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

GHM stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.72. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Graham had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Graham’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

GHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.