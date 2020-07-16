Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,000 Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $223.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.92. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $247.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of -82.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.90.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $284,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,895 shares of company stock valued at $105,192,942 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

