Brasada Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

