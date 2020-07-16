Brasada Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $145.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.94. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.14.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

