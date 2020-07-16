Brasada Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,347,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $260.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $269.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

