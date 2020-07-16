Brasada Capital Management LP Invests $398,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $920,496,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Booking by 895.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,442,000 after purchasing an additional 234,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Booking by 628.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 215,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,011,000 after purchasing an additional 185,959 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 103.6% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Booking by 71.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,259,000 after purchasing an additional 157,950 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (down from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,712.81.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,686.76 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,665.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1,663.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

