Brasada Capital Management LP Invests $254,000 in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 14,749 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $962,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,983 shares of company stock worth $14,041,261 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

