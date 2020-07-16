Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,716,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,175,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $416,119,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $249,177,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,843,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,170,000 after purchasing an additional 754,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,060,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,575,000 after purchasing an additional 268,203 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYV. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LYV opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

