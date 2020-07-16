Brasada Capital Management LP Has $333,000 Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTN opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.67 and a 200-day moving average of $197.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.45.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

