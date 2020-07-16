Brasada Capital Management LP Has $286,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

