Brasada Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,100 Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at $948,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth $27,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth $268,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth $301,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59. Draftkings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Draftkings Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Draftkings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $21,295,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 758,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,412,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

