Brasada Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 45,589 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,183,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after acquiring an additional 963,142 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,241,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 936,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,968,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 72.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,544 shares in the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.96.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.