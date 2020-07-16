Brasada Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,000 Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 106.6% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,833,000 after buying an additional 110,892 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 405,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,447,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $575,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 20,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,326,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,923 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Argus raised their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

NYSE:EBS opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

