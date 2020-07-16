Brasada Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYSCO stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

