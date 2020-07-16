Brasada Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

Shares of MAR opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

