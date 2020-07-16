Brasada Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,850 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 973 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,109.5% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

